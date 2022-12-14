BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.92 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 440,672 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 13,215 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

