BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

MVF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,487,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,141,000 after buying an additional 36,529 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 193,965 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 143,443 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 476,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 231,009 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading

