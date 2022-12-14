BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0214 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
MVF opened at $6.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. BlackRock MuniVest Fund has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $9.63.
In other BlackRock MuniVest Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $37,752.20. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.
