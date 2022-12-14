BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 88.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 118,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 55,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 280,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

