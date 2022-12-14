BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Raises Dividend to $0.05 Per Share

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $10.48 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
