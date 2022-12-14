BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE BUI opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.74.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUI. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $298,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

