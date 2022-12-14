Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blue World Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BWAQ – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 46.7% from the November 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Blue World Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Blue World Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.18 during trading hours on Wednesday. 455 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,123. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. Blue World Acquisition has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $10.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWAQ. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $8,349,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $988,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue World Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,462,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue World Acquisition by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 694,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 194,413 shares during the period. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blue World Acquisition

Blue World Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus primarily on businesses in the marine leisure, cruise, marine infrastructure and engineering, general hospitality, travel and tourism, marine services, logistics and supply chain, offshore energy solutions, and related industry segments.

