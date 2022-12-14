BNB (BNB) Trading 5.8% Lower This Week

BNB (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion and approximately $1.04 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be purchased for $267.96 or 0.01503056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 159,979,964 coins and its circulating supply is 159,967,767 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 159,979,963.59042934 with 159,967,921.8594782 in circulation. The last known price of BNB is 275.00406253 USD and is up 2.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1153 active market(s) with $1,743,887,928.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

