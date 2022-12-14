Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 225.3% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.