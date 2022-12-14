Boltwood Capital Management Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Boltwood Capital Management trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.1% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 225.3% during the first quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 53,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after buying an additional 6,516 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $857,000. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 179,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 86,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.