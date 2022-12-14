Boltwood Capital Management Has $1.03 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 80.6% during the second quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.38 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Argus reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

