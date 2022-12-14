Boltwood Capital Management Has $8.08 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 313,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.7% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned about 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.98 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.96.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

