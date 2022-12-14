Boltwood Capital Management Increases Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $249.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.78. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

