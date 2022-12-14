Boltwood Capital Management Sells 190 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. StockNews.com lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $106.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $99.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total value of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

