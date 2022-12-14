Boltwood Capital Management Sells 250 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Boltwood Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,175 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 9.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,196 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 67.6% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,584 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. Barclays set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Oracle to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Oracle Stock Down 0.9 %

ORCL stock opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.28. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.20 billion, a PE ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

