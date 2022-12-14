Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$59.02.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$36.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. The business jet manufacturer unveiled solid financial results in the second quarter, said analyst Benoit Poirier of Desjardins Securities.

He believes management’s full-year 2022 guidance is conservative and could be raised again as management delivers what it promised to improve the company’s profit margins.

“We remain optimistic on the short and long-term outlook for Bombardier and recommend that investors reconsider their view of the stock,” he wrote. Bombardier’s stock has fallen sharply since the title’s consolidation, before rebounding just over 10% on Thursday following the publication of financial results.

Benoit Poirier points out that the increase in demand is closely linked to the problems of commercial aviation which are pushing some customers to opt for business jets. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TSE BBD.B opened at C$54.49 on Wednesday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a twelve month low of C$18.30 and a twelve month high of C$55.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.11 billion and a PE ratio of -12.30.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

