Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,424.85.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,047.83 on Monday. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,889.20 and a 200-day moving average of $1,908.69.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking will post 93.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,638,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Booking by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

