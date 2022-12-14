Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Kroger accounts for 1.0% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at $463,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 17.3% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 4,862 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 812,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.39.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.92 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.92% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

