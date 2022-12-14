Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 1,057 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 875.8% during the third quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 14,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 180,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,449,000 after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 101,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $74.66 and a 52-week high of $116.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.52.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

