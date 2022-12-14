Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,672 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $262.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

