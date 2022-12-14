Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,279 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $475.29.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $480.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $462.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $333.42 and a 12-month high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 55.10%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

