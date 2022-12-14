Braintrust (BTRST) Price Hits $0.94

Braintrust (BTRST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.94 or 0.00005312 BTC on major exchanges. Braintrust has a total market cap of $75.31 million and approximately $897,140.95 worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Braintrust has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Braintrust

Braintrust was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The official website for Braintrust is www.braintrust.com. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

