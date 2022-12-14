Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Rating Lowered to Sell at The Goldman Sachs Group

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock, down from their prior price target of $31.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 21.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Brinker International from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $28.50 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.39.

Brinker International Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $35.54 on Monday. Brinker International has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $44.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.03. Brinker International had a net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 33.11%. The company had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 458,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 3rd quarter valued at $342,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 468.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,443 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,258 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants under the under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand name in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Chili's and Maggiano's.

