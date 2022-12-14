Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stake Raised by HBW Advisory Services LLC

HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE BMY opened at $77.35 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $164.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 70.36%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,160 shares of company stock worth $10,263,443 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

