Brokerages Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Target Price at $20.64

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $19.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.01. Ares Capital has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a net margin of 40.71% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCC. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Ares Capital by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 88.6% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 128,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Ares Capital by 13.2% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 61,362 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,169 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Ares Capital by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 58,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

