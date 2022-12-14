Brokerages Set Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Price Target at C$11.67

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSH.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.25 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock opened at C$8.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.67. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 1-year low of C$7.58 and a 1-year high of C$13.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.98.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,040.00%.

In related news, Director Sharon Sallows acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.64 per share, with a total value of C$86,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$205,191.36.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

