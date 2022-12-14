Brokerages Set Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) PT at $96.17

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAE shares. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $81.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19 and a beta of 0.37. Haemonetics has a 12-month low of $43.50 and a 12-month high of $86.58.

Insider Activity

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 7.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total transaction of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,278.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,639 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Haemonetics by 0.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Haemonetics by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,055 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

