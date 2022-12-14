Brokerages Set National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Price Target at $48.30

Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NNN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

National Retail Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.93. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of National Retail Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 125.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,420,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,114,000 after acquiring an additional 347,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after acquiring an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,552,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,899,000 after acquiring an additional 744,826 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,100,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,209,000 after acquiring an additional 34,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,991,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,970,000 after acquiring an additional 69,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

