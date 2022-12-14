Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) PT at C$148.78

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$148.78.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$149.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$143.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$155.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TMX Group Stock Performance

TSE:X opened at C$140.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.21, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.09. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$121.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$142.92.

TMX Group Announces Dividend

About TMX Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.61%.

(Get Rating)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.