Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Shares of NYSE BRO traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.17. 35,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day moving average is $60.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.73. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.59 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,479,000. Finally, Philo Smith Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,987,000. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

