BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd Makes New Investment in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $230,605,000. iShares China Large-Cap ETF makes up about 53.9% of BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd owned 4.88% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 92.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

FXI opened at $28.36 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $28.75. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.