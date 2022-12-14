Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $1.69 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY reduced its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,577 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,301 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in PayPal by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in PayPal by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 56,187 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.8% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 198,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,088,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in PayPal by 64.8% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 8,412 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna lowered PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $73.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $196.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

