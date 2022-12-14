Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Has $609,000 Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.79.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $128.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.