Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Lowers Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CME Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in CME Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CME Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CME Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $178.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.26 and a 200 day moving average of $190.06. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.58 and a 12-month high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $4.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on CME Group from $171.00 to $161.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $68,677.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,071.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Shepard acquired 48,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,133,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

