Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 256 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $313.30. The company has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $145.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.26.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

