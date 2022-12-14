Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 2,962 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $6,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,612 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,155,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,020,000 after purchasing an additional 412,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,238,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,248,000 after purchasing an additional 109,941 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $108.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.66 and its 200 day moving average is $92.50.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

