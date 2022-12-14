Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 428 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Paychex comprises about 1.5% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Paychex were worth $7,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 68.2% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 52.1% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Paychex Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Cowen upped their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Paychex to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.42.

Shares of PAYX opened at $123.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.80.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a return on equity of 44.87% and a net margin of 30.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

