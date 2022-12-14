Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 5,205 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY cut its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,205 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,085,000 after purchasing an additional 72,412 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3,163.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 555,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after buying an additional 538,120 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,846,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 401,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ:QQQJ opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.