Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Sells 705 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lowered its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.00.

SJM stock opened at $154.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $147.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $119.82 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

