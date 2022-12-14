Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW) Short Interest Update

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKHW – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 209,400 shares, a growth of 469.0% from the November 15th total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKHW. Clear Street LLC grew its stake in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 1,029.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 2,652,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,273 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $259,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $149,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $106,000.

BRKHW remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,613. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. Burtech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Burtech Acquisition Corp. focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology industry in the Americas. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

