Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $120.67 Million

Business Platform Tomato Coin (BPTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 14th. Business Platform Tomato Coin has a total market cap of $120.67 million and $52.20 million worth of Business Platform Tomato Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Business Platform Tomato Coin has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar. One Business Platform Tomato Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges.

Business Platform Tomato Coin

Business Platform Tomato Coin Profile

Business Platform Tomato Coin launched on November 1st, 2019. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s total supply is 2,949,642,995 tokens. Business Platform Tomato Coin’s official Twitter account is @bptc_tomato. The official website for Business Platform Tomato Coin is bptckr.com. The official message board for Business Platform Tomato Coin is blog.naver.com/swmake2020.

Business Platform Tomato Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BPTC, launched by SoftwareMake Co., Ltd., a 20-year history of IT, is a coin that pursues the growth of the sharing economy by creating a free market economy, business-to-business transactions, and a corresponding distribution environment. An infrastructure that can be used in real life has been established with a safe virtual currency optimized for use in any environment, and we will become a BPTC responsible for the future distribution economy.”

