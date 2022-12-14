BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Plans $0.09 Interim Dividend

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Established and listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) in 1998 (see prospectus), BWP Trust (BWP or the Trust) is a real estate investment trust investing in and managing commercial properties throughout Australia. The majority of the Trust's properties are large format retailing properties, in particular, Bunnings Warehouses, leased to Bunnings Group Limited (Bunnings).

