BWP Trust (ASX:BWP) Plans $0.09 Interim Dividend

BWP Trust (ASX:BWP – Get Rating) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th.
BWP Trust Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.26.
About BWP Trust
Read More
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for BWP Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWP Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.