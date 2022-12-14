Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 142.0% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 123,228 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 113,023 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 64,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 18,833 shares in the last quarter.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ CPZ traded down 0.02 on Wednesday, reaching 15.90. 86,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,495. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of 16.51. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 14.42 and a fifty-two week high of 21.35.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%.

(Get Rating)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.