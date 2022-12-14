Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) to “Buy”

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

G8 Education Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for G8 Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G8 Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.