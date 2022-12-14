Canaccord Genuity Group Upgrades G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF) to “Buy”

G8 Education (OTCMKTS:GEDUF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
G8 Education Price Performance
