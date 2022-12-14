Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.62

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6237 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

Canadian Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% annually over the last three years. Canadian Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Canadian Natural Resources to earn $7.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE CNQ opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.53. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.38.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

