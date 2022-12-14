Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $24,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in AbbVie by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in AbbVie by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 31,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 109,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 33,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $164.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.38 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.70.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 155.88% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 75.30%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Argus decreased their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.78.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

