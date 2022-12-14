Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 352 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $9,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 257.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 0.7 %

LLY opened at $361.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $353.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $328.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. Equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 101,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.07, for a total transaction of $34,053,499.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,771,490,516.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,386 shares of company stock worth $212,234,083. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

