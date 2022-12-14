Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,323 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 473 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $12,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 39.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA boosted its position in NVIDIA by 34.1% during the second quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 8,725 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,387 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $123,302,000 after purchasing an additional 13,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 19.0% during the second quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $180.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.36 and a 200 day moving average of $155.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $449.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $313.30.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.68.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

