Cardano Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.49 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 14th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.49 billion and $256.46 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001717 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,291.92 or 0.07290108 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00033418 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00077698 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00053695 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001249 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00022514 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Cardano Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,248,900,141 coins and its circulating supply is 34,478,118,534 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

