Casper Trading Down 0.5% This Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 14th. Casper has a total market capitalization of $308.04 million and $4.62 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be purchased for $0.0291 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001984 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000278 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000345 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.23 or 0.00506126 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $886.60 or 0.04973130 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,346.24 or 0.29988197 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,357,296,193 coins and its circulating supply is 10,585,097,920 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,355,151,936 with 10,583,099,454 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02988629 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $4,988,159.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

