CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the November 15th total of 9,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 199,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,084,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,952,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Stock Performance

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. 2,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,423. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93.

About CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

