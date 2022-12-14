Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.93

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 1158 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Cellcom Israel Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $857.53 million, a PE ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 0.88.

About Cellcom Israel

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular communications services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Real Estate and Net. The company offers internet access and infrastructure, internet television, international telephony, landline telephony, and transmission services for business customers and telecommunications operators.

