Centre Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 372.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,662 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,806 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 2.0% of Centre Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Centre Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after buying an additional 2,723,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,687 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after purchasing an additional 216,282 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after purchasing an additional 308,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after purchasing an additional 197,467 shares during the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,097,831 shares of company stock valued at $2,866,640,258 in the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $160.95 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.91 and a 12 month high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $508.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $267.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

